PupilScreen aims to detect concussions, brain injuries with a smartphone

Researchers are developing the first smartphone app that is capable of objectively detecting concussion and other traumatic brain injuries in the field: on the sidelines of a sports game, on a battlefield or in the home of an elderly person prone to falls. PupilScreen can detect changes in a pupil’s response to light using a smartphone’s video camera and deep learning tools--a type of artificial intelligence--that can quantify changes imperceptible to the human eye. This pupillary light reflex has long been used to assess whether a patient has severe traumatic brain injury and recent research finds it can be useful in detecting milder concussions--opening up an entirely new avenue for screening.

