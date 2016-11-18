Top Story World Oceans Day: How do snook survive cold spells in Everglades waters?

When a cold spell strikes in the tropics, an animal’s location at any given moment could be the difference between life and death. That was the case with the Florida Everglades fish called common snook when a cold snap struck in 2010, report scientists. Some snook managed to survive the cold spell by seeking out deeper, warmer habitats. Snook exposure to cold anomalies and possible lethal effects are governed not only by fish behavior, but by cold water and warm water mixing due to winds, river flow, tides and water depth. If researchers understand what keeps water temperatures warmer, and how and why snooks seek refuge in those habitats, resource managers can understand the snook’s vulnerability and manage the fish population accordingly.

