Top Story Best of 2017: The virus in the cupboard

Each of us is host to hundreds or thousands of kinds of viruses, which come in an almost infinite variety of shapes. Some of your viruses are just visiting and will be gone in a week, but most are permanent tenants. Your virome, the full list of all the viruses in your body, is recognizably human but is also unique to you, depending on what viruses you've acquired during your lifetime. Scientists are studying the virome of animals we're likely to touch, share space with, or be bitten by, in hopes of identifying viruses that could jump to humans and cause an emerging infectious disease.

Image credit: Charis Tsevis/tsevis.com