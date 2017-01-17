Top Story Study examines how parents can build interest of high schoolers in STEM

A new study finds parents who talk with their high schoolers about the relevance of science and math can increase competency and career interest in the fields. The findings show a 12 percentage point increase on the math and science ACT for students whose parents were provided with information on how to effectively convey the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The same students also are likely to be more interested in pursuing STEM careers, including taking STEM classes in college and having a favorable impression of the fields.

