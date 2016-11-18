Top Story 1 billion suns: World’s brightest laser sparks new behavior in light

A team of National Science Foundation-funded physicists are seeing an everyday phenomenon in a new light. By focusing laser light to a brightness 1 billion times greater than the surface of the sun--the brightest light ever produced on Earth--the physicists have observed changes in a vision-enabling interaction between light and matter. Those changes yielded unique X-ray pulses with the potential to generate extremely high-resolution imagery useful for medical, engineering, scientific and security purposes. The team’s findings should also help inform future experiments involving high-intensity lasers.

Image credit: Donald Umstadter and Wenchao Yan