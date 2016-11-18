Top Story Soft and stretchy fabric-based sensors for wearable robots

Wearable technologies--from heart rate monitors to virtual reality headsets--are exploding in popularity in both the consumer and research spaces. Most of the electronic sensors that detect and transmit data from wearables are made of hard, inflexible materials that can restrict both the wearer’s natural movements and the accuracy of the data collected. Now, a team of researchers has created a highly sensitive, soft-capacitive sensor made of silicone and fabric that moves and flexes with the human body to unobtrusively and accurately detect movement.

Image credit: Wyss Institute at Harvard University