Top Story Unexpected protein structure findings could lead to new therapies

Researchers using powerful X-rays revealed molecular structures at the site where drug compounds interact with cell receptors. Scientists have determined unexpected characteristics of a key protein linked to blood pressure control and to nerve growth, pain control and heart tissue regeneration. The findings open doors to potential new therapies to control cardiovascular disease and pain. The protein, called AT2, is one of a group of receptors that interact with the angiotensin II hormone, which regulates blood pressure. Angiotensin II receptor proteins are important factors in diabetes, hypertension, heart attack and congestive heart failure and stroke.

Visit Website | Image credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory