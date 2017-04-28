Top Story PowerPoint and LED projector enable new technique for self-folding origami

Researchers have found a new use for the ubiquitous PowerPoint slide: Producing self-folding three-dimensional origami structures from photocurable liquid polymers. The technique involves projecting a grayscale pattern of light and dark shapes onto a thin layer of liquid acrylate polymer placed in a plate or between two glass slides. A photoinitiator material mixed into the polymer initiates a crosslinking reaction when struck by light from an ordinary LED projector, causing a solid film to form. The origami structures could have applications in soft robots, microelectronics, soft actuators, mechanical metamaterials and biomedical devices.

