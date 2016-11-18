Top Story During learning, neurons deep in brain engage in a surprising level of activity

An international team of researchers has learned something surprising about the cerebellum, a region of the brain which despite its small size, contains roughly half of all the neurons in the brain. These neurons, which were thought to fire only rarely as they take in information from the senses, are in fact far more active than previously suspected. The finding may signal a major shift in our understanding of how the cerebellum encodes information.

