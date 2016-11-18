Top Story A big leap toward tinier lines

For the last few decades, microchip manufacturers have been on a quest to find ways to make the patterns of wires and components in their microchips ever smaller. A team of researchers has found an approach that could break through the limits and make it possible to produce some of the narrowest wires yet, using a process with the potential to be economically viable for mass manufacturing with standard types of equipment.

Visit Website | Image credit: Courtesy of the researchers