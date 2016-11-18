Top Story Astronomers search for 'baby' galaxies

A new citizen science project, led by astronomers at the University of Minnesota, is asking volunteers to help them with web classifications of galaxy spectra to find “baby” galaxies that are giving birth to new stars. The project, named Galaxy Nurseries, marks the 100th project and 10-year anniversary of Zooniverse, the world’s largest and most popular people-powered research platform. The Zooniverse online platform runs on support from volunteers, which now number in the hundreds of thousands worldwide. The main goal of this new Galaxy Nurseries project is to discover thousands of new baby galaxies in the distant universe using the light they emitted when the universe was only half of its current age.

