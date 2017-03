Top Story Is spring getting longer? Research points to a lengthening ‘vernal window’

With the first day of spring around the corner, temperatures are beginning to rise, ice is melting and the world around us is starting to blossom. Scientists refer to this transition from winter to the growing season as the “vernal window,” and new research led by the University of New Hampshire shows this window may be opening earlier and possibly for longer.

