Top Story Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain

For the first time ever, a single flexible fiber no bigger than a human hair has successfully delivered a combination of optical, electrical, and chemical signals back and forth into the brain, putting into practice an idea first proposed two years ago. With some tweaking to further improve its biocompatibility, the new approach could provide a dramatically improved way to learn about the functions and interconnections of different brain regions. The new fibers were developed through a collaboration among material scientists, chemists, biologists, and other specialists.

Image credit: Young Gyu Yoon