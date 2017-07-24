Top Story Dark matter is likely ‘cold,’ not ‘fuzzy’

Dark matter is the aptly named unseen material that makes up the bulk of matter in our universe. But what dark matter is made of is a matter of debate. Scientists have never directly detected dark matter. But over decades, they have proposed a variety of theories about what type of material--from new particles to primordial black holes--could comprise dark matter and explain its many effects on normal matter. An international team of cosmologists used data from the intergalactic medium--the vast, largely empty space between galaxies--to narrow down what dark matter could be. The team’s findings cast doubt on a relatively new theory called “fuzzy dark matter,” and instead lend credence to a different model called “cold dark matter.” Their results could inform ongoing efforts to detect dark matter directly, especially if researchers have a clear idea of what sorts of properties they should be seeking.

