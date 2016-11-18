Today's Video New findings could help clean up nuclear waste

New research by Florida State University Professor Thomas Albrecht-Schmitt shows that plutonium doesn’t exactly work the way scientists thought it did. Albrecht-Schmitt and a team of researchers have been studying plutonium for almost two decades to understand how it behaves chemically and how it differs from lighter elements like iron or nickel. To Albrecht-Schmitt’s surprise, a plutonium-organic hybrid compound that his team assembled in the lab behaved much like compounds made with lighter elements. The findings will contribute to his team’s efforts to develop technologies to clean up nuclear waste.

Provided by Florida State University

Runtime: 2:40