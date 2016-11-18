Today's Video Inside the Research: recreating forest fires

Wildfires, such as California's summer-long Soberanes Fire in 2016, were recreated in a third-floor aerosols laboratory in Brauer Hall on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis by a team from the School of Engineering and Applied Science. The Soberanes, which raged for months across the Big Sur region, cost more than $200 million to battle from the air and ground, making it the most expensive firefight in U.S. history. The reemergence of forest fires in Northern California this summer has magnified the importance of this research.

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis

