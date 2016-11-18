NSF's Science360 Super Science Show Contact lenses that can talk to your phone

In episode 74, Jordan and Charlie investigate interscatter communications, a new way of wireless communications developed by researchers at the University of Washington. Interscatter communication lets devices like brain implants, contact lenses and credits cards talk to everyday devices such as smartphones and watches, and could even revolutionize management of diabetes.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:12