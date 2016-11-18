Today's Video Policy and governance: innovating for clean water results

This video is part of "Changes and Choices in the Yahara," a mini-documentary series showcasing the major research implications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Water Sustainability and Climate (WSC) project, a five-year research endeavor funded by the National Science Foundation. In this video, a member of the research team explains their research on water policy and governance and how it could contribute to achieving clean water. The WSC project as a whole was focused on how to achieve water sustainability for current and future generations, given ongoing changes in climate, land use, and human demands. The research took place in Wisconsin's Yahara Watershed, but its implications are applicable to many places in the Upper Midwest.

Provided by the University Of Wisconsin-Madison

Runtime: 4:45