What is the Water Sustainability and Climate Project?

This video is part of "Changes and Choices in the Yahara," a mini-documentary series showcasing the major research implications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Water Sustainability and Climate project, a five-year research endeavor funded by the National Science Foundation. In this video, the research team explains the project, which was focused on how to achieve water sustainability for current and future generations, given ongoing changes in climate, land use, and human demands. The research took place in Wisconsin's Yahara Watershed, but its implications are applicable to many places in the Upper Midwest.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Runtime: 3:39