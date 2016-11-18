Today's Video P53 protein could further cancer research through precision medicine

Rommie Amaro is principal investigator of the Amaro Lab at University of California, San Diego. One focus of her lab is the development and application of state-of-the-art computational methods related to drug discovery and molecular-level biophysics. In this video, Amaro describes the lab's research on the p53 protein, which mutates in a wide variety of cancers and is known as the "Guardian of the Genome." Amaro has been using supercomputers to better understand the rapidly gyrating motions of p53, with the ultimate goal of creating drugs specifically targeted to each individual to fight such cancers.

Provided by San Diego Supercomputer Center

Runtime: 1:38