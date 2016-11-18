Today's Video Engineering new materials for wearable computing

Carmel Majidi of the Soft Machines Lab at Carnegie Mellon has been looking at new ways to create digitally functional, soft electronics. Rather than making circuits from rigid metals like copper or silver, his team uses a special metal alloy that is liquid at room temperature, making it flexible and fluid. Recently, they discovered that these liquid-metal electronics are not only useful for stretchable circuit wiring, but can also be used to make electrical switches.

