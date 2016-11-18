Today's Video 'When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth,' a short film about autism, robots and dinosaurs

This film provides a glimpse at life in the near future, based on cutting edge research from Maja Mataric of the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering. Mataric pioneered the entire field of socially assistive robotics (SAR)--robots that aid the elderly (such as stroke victims) and help autistic children with social interaction. Mataric imagines a future where personalized robots might act as a "social bridge" between a child on the spectrum and a more neurotypical child, helping navigate social cues and interactions.

Provided by University of Southern California

Runtime: 9:13