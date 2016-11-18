Today's Video 3-D printing wirelessly connected objects

With computer-aided design models that a team of researchers is making available to the public, 3-D printing enthusiasts will be able to create objects out of commercially available plastics that can wirelessly communicate with other smart devices. That could include a battery-free slider that controls music volume, a button that automatically orders more cornflakes from Amazon and a water sensor that sends an alarm to your phone when it detects a leak.

Provided by University of Washington

Runtime: 1:44