With climate change, Mount Rainier floral communities could 'reassemble'

When conditions shift due to climate change, species might change markedly in response, creating "reassembled" communities that might show disrupted interactions among species. Recently, a trio of ecologists from the University of Washington witnessed such reassembly. It was by accident: They were collecting data on the subalpine wildflowers that bloom each summer on the slopes of Mount Rainier, a volcano stretching 14,411 feet high (4,392 meters) in the Cascade Range of Washington state. As they report, an unseasonably warm, dry summer in 2015 caused reassembly among these subalpine wildflower communities.

Provided by University of Washington

