Today's Video Researchers develop yeast-based tool for worldwide pathogen detection

Columbia University researchers have developed a tool that is likely to revolutionize the way we detect and treat pathogens in everything from human health to agriculture to water. Using only common household baker’s yeast, they’ve created an extremely low-cost, low-maintenance, on-site dipstick test they hope will aid in the surveillance and early detection of fungal pathogens responsible for major human disease, agricultural damage and food spoilage worldwide.

Provided by Columbia University

Runtime: 3:24