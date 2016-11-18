Today's Video Saving Atlantis: Global Coral Microbiome Project, Mo’orea

As part of a feature film project "Saving Atlantis," researchers from Oregon State University (OSU) journeyed to Mo'orea, French Polynesia, with scientists from the Global Coral Microbiome Project. This National Science Foundation-funded project is sending researchers from OSU and other US universities around the world to examine the underlying causes of coral disease at a critical time for this vanishing habitat. This segment explains the interaction between coral reefs and humans.

Provided by Oregon State University

Runtime: 8:29