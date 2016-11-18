Today's Video Editors' pick: The universe waves hello

In this editors' pick video for the Best Of the National Science Foundation's Science360 2016, Charlie and Jordan explore the biggest news story of our century so far: the detection of gravitational waves. Confirmed in February 2016, the discovery was made in September 2015 almost exactly 100 years after Einstein proposed his theory of general relativity. These gravitational waves were detected by both of the twin Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors. LIGO opens a whole new window into the universe, much the same way Galileo’s first telescope did, and will help us uncover the universe’s deepest, darkest mysteries.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

