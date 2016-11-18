Today's Video BiliScreen: smartphone-based app for measuring adult jaundice

University of Washington researchers have developed a smartphone app that accurately measures jaundice in adults using a selfie and an accessory. BiliScreen is a non-invasive alternative to blood draws for measuring bilirubin levels in the bloodstream. Excess bilirubin can be an indicator of a variety of health conditions--including pancreatic cancer, a disease that often goes undetected until it is in an advanced stage, when jaundice is visible to the naked eye. BiliScreen can be used anytime, anywhere in conjunction with either a 3-D-printed box or color-calibrated glasses to account for different lighting conditions.

Provided by University of Washington

Runtime: 2:45