Today's Video The beginning of a new species

The direct observation of the origin of a new species occurred during fieldwork carried out over the last four decades by a wife-and-husband team of scientists from Princeton University on the small island of Daphne Major in the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The research team followed the new "Big Bird lineage" for six generations, taking blood samples for use in genetic analysis.

Provided by Peter and Rosemary Grant/Princeton University, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Runtime: 2:43