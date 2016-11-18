Today's Video Ground coffee could be used to develop new surgical tool

Many of us shovel ground coffee into the coffeemaker to get its caffeine stimulation. But who would expect to get "inspiration" from those coffee beans? A team of Vanderbilt researchers from the Medical Engineering and Discovery Laboratory did. They have designed a "granular jamming cap" filled with coffee grounds that does a better job of tracking patient head movements than current methods.

Provided by Vanderbilt University

Runtime: 2:00