New learning technologies deliver cultural treasure trove

Jefferson Street in Nashville, Tennessee, once a vibrant corridor of live music venues and recording studios, launched the careers of many iconic blues, R&B, jazz and rock artists. From the 1940s through the 1960s, then-rising stars Ray Charles, Little Richard, B.B. King and many others could be heard there nightly. To help preserve and honor the area's rich cultural and musical heritage, students in the SLaM Lab at Vanderbilt's Peabody College of education and human development have partnered with Lorenzo Washington, founder of the Jefferson Street Sound recording studio. The collaboration is part of a National Science Foundation-funded project called "Bridging Learning in Urban Extended Spaces." The goal of the five-year project is to develop new ways for people to experience and learn about the history of local, urban environments.

Provided by Vanderbilt University

Runtime: 3:07