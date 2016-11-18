Today's Video Science scores with new mouth guard technology

Research funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) has solved a major complaint from athletes--uncomfortable mouth guards. In fact, the new SISU sports mouth guards are also more shock absorbent and practical. They're made by Akervall Technologies, where scientists developed the new technology with support from NSF’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. NSF intern Ingrid Zelaya reports.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:43