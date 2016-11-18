Today's Video Hands-on learning research that benefits the economy, environment

Research consistently shows that children who have opportunities to actively investigate natural settings and engage in problem-based learning greatly benefit from the experiences. They gain skills, interests, knowledge, aspirations and motivation to learn more. But how can we provide these rich opportunities in densely populated urban areas where resources and access to natural areas are limited? The Billion Oyster Project will develop and test a model of curriculum and community enterprise to address that issue within the nation's largest urban school system.

Provided by Pace University New York Campus

Runtime: 3:04