Today's Video STUDIO: Build Our World

STUDIO is an afterschool program for low income and immigrant youth that offers programming to build interest, motivation and identification with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and to learn more about STEM college and career pathways. The program accomplishes this through a near-peer mentoring model with University of Washington STEM students serving as mentors to youth during programming.

