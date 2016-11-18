Today's Video Biomedical advance shown to make cancer's resistance futile

Cutting-edge research at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University aims to stop cancer's adaptive behavior to boost the effectiveness of current treatments. The key is in chromatin, a disordered chain polymer that is packed together at different densities throughout a cell's nucleus. Vadim Backman, professor of biomedical engineering at Northwestern University, combined compounds, which he called "chromatin protection therapeutics," or CPT compounds, with chemotherapy to treat seven different types of cancer in cell cultures. The solution helps prevent cancer from evolving to withstand treatment, making the disease an easier target for existing drugs. If the cells cannot evolve to resist chemotherapy, for example, they die.

Provided by Northwestern University

Runtime: 1:46