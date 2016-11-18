Today's Video Coming to the Milky Way: New stellar streams confirm 'melting pot' history of the galaxy

Where do the stars in our galaxy come from? All the stars we see in the nighttime sky belong to our Milky Way galaxy, and while most stars were likely born here, in the Milky Way, many appear to have originated in other galaxies and migrated to our shores. Telltale evidence comes from streams of stars created when small galaxies interact with the Milky Way. Eleven new stellar streams, discovered in data from the Dark Energy Survey, currently in progress at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, provide new evidence for this picture.

Provided by National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Runtime: 2:19