Today's Video People of color are exposed to more air pollution

Across the U.S., the average exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for all races and income levels dropped from 2000 to 2010. Measured in parts per billion (ppb), the estimated average annual NO2 exposure decreased from 17.6 to 10.7 ppb for non-white populations and from 12.6 to 7.8 ppb for white populations. Yet, people of color, on average, were consistently exposed to more air pollution than their white non-Hispanic counterparts during the decade.

Provided by University of Washington

