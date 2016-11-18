Today's Video A robotic fish swims in the ocean

A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has unveiled "SoFi," a soft robotic fish that can independently swim alongside real fish in the ocean. Using its undulating tail and a unique ability to control its own buoyancy, SoFi can swim in a straight line, turn and dive up and down. The team also used a waterproofed Super Nintendo controller and developed a custom acoustic communications system that enabled them to change SoFi's speed and have it make specific moves and turns. The project is part of a larger body of work at CSAIL focused on soft robots, which have the potential to be safer, sturdier and more nimble than their hard-bodied counterparts. Soft robots are in many ways easier to control than rigid robots, since researchers don't have to worry quite as much about having to avoid collisions.

Provided by Massachusetts Institute of Technology

