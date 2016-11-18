Today's Video TCUP helps tribal college students thrive

The Tribal Colleges and Universities Program, TCUP, began in the early 2000s as a way to address the lack of science, technology, mathematics and engineering programs and faculty at tribal colleges. Since then, student researchers have identified the first West Nile virus mosquito in the state of Montana, studied water pollution on the border of one reservation and explored the safety and security of subsistence clamming as a food source.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:30