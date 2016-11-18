Today's Video Prepare for launch: New hybrid robot leaps out of water and flies through the air

A new hybrid RoboBee can fly, dive into water, swim, propel itself back out of water and safely land. By combining theoretical modeling and experimental data, researchers at Harvard University found the Goldilocks combination of wing size and flapping rate, scaling the design to allow the bee to operate repeatedly in both air and water. This latest-generation RoboBee, which is 1,000 times lighter than any previous aerial-to-aquatic robot, could be used for numerous applications, from search-and-rescue operations to environmental monitoring and biological studies.

Provided by Harvard University

Runtime: 1:21