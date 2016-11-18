Today's Video Dragonflies reveal how biodiversity changes in time and space

An ecological filter in a pond, such as voracious fish that feed on dragonflies and damselflies, can help ecologists predict how biodiversity loss may impact specific habitats, according to Rice University researchers who spent four years studying seasonal changes in ponds across East Texas. In one of the first studies of its kind, the scientists show that strong environmental "filters"--in this case, predatory fish--cause dragonfly and damselfly communities to vary regularly from year to year and season to season in ponds across East Texas. The results show how an ecological filter can help ecologists predict how biodiversity loss may impact specific habitats.

Runtime: 2:25