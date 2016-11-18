Today's Video New biosensors streamline the detection of diseases in your bloodstream

By incorporating nanostructures into small glass slides, researchers have managed to create a biosensor that could detect diseases at a patient’s bedside. The crux of the technology is highly selective detection molecules, which screen samples, such as blood, for a disease of interest. Currently, this type of diagnostic testing is conducted by large, expensive instruments. Small, portable sensors would reduce testing costs, generate less waste and produce immediate results.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 0:59