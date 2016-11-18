Today's Video Old-growth forests may protect birds in warming climate

A team led by Matthew Betts, professor in the college of forestry at Oregon State University, used satellite imagery to determine the amount of old-growth forest within about 450 yards of 25-mile-long bird survey routes across northwestern North America. They found that old forests that contain large trees and a diversity of tree sizes and species may offer refuge to some types of birds facing threats in a warming climate.

Provided by Oregon State University

Runtime: 0:49