Changing the New Mexico landscape with the STEM Advancement Program

Each year, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advancement Program (STEMAP) engages students from New Mexico regional universities, community colleges and tribal colleges in the research funded by the New Mexico Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). During the summer, 10 to 12 students take part in a week of prep workshops at New Mexico Tech, then spend seven to eight weeks working with New Mexico EPSCoR-funded faculty and students on cutting-edge research that is important to the state. Additionally, students can continue to participate into the academic year with monthly webinars or extended research. STEMAP provides support, mentoring and a sense of community for students usually left behind in the STEM pipeline.

