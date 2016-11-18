Today's Video Holostream: Real-time 3-D streaming on your cellphone

The problem with 3-D imaging isn't the hardware. It's that there is no pipeline between creators of high-quality holographic imaging and devices that can display it in 3-D. By compressing the data at its source, researchers at Purdue University have developed a technology that allows real-time holographic image transmission, small enough to be streamed over existing consumer data networks and received by any cellphone or web browser.

Provided by Purdue University

Runtime: 2:11