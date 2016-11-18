Today's Video
Reaching early career adults with science information
"PBS NewsHour" wanted to know the best way to reach early career adults--those between 18 and 35 who are out of school--with science information. With all the cord-cutting going on among millennials and others, broadcast cannot remain the only path to engaging this group with informal science learning. Now, selected stories created for the "NewsHour’s" broadcast and website are being repackaged for delivery on multiple digital platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. See more videos from the STEM for All 2017 Video Showcase.
