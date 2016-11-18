Today's Video Can tiny medical implants treat disease?

Tiny electronic devices, sometimes called electroceuticals, could be placed alongside vital organs in the human body to take sensor readings, deliver tiny amounts of drugs, provide remedial jolts of electricity or combinations of the above. But many challenges stand between concept and execution. For example, there must be a way to deliver power to electronic implants without using wires that could introduce infections or loading up these tiny devices with bulky batteries. A team at Stanford University believes that they’ve solved the power problem by showing how to use ultrasound, the same technology used to take fetal images, to safely beam energy to a single miniaturized implant.

Provided by Stanford University

Runtime: 2:20