NSF's Science360 Super Science Show It's a twister--of data!

In episode 75, Charlie and Jordan talk about visualizations that may reduce the false alarm rate for tornado prediction. How? Amy McGovern at the University of Oklahoma is trying to make high resolution simulations of supercell storms to see why some storms generate tornadoes and others don't. By finding the answer, she hopes to lengthen the average lead time of 15 minutes for tornado warnings.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:22