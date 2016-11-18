Today's Video A point-of-care biosensor for disease diagnostics

For years, diagnostic tests have been performed in central laboratories, which may take several hours to days to complete. This is one factor resulting in low survival rates and high treatment costs. A point-of-care device could enable early diagnosis and cut costs related to shipping samples, elaborate instrumentation and hiring of employees with high expertise. This research focuses on a portable biosensor that can be used with biological samples, like whole blood, without sample pre-treatment.

Provided by JOVE Nano Video Contest 2017

Runtime: 2:00