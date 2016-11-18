Today's Video From liquid to gel: a new test for lead in paint

A new molecular gel recipe developed at the University of Michigan by Anne McNeil, Arthur F Thurnau Professor of Macromolecular Science, is at the core of a prototype for a more accurate lead paint test. The new test is more clear and accurate than its counterparts. It consists of a vial that holds paint thinner and a sprinkling of certain salts that, when combined with the right concentration of lead, form a gel.

Provided by the University of Michigan

Runtime: 1:05